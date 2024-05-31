Previous
Under Construction by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2946

Under Construction

Lasagne for supper tomorrow, I like to make it the day before to let the flavours mature and promote lactic acid development in the sauce.

Last halfnhalf! Thanks Vikster for kick starting the month's theme, been a fun challenge
31st May 2024 31st May 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
807% complete

Annie D ace
I find pasta dishes always taste better the next day :)
May 31st, 2024  
narayani ace
Nice shot. I love lasagna but can never be bothered making it.
May 31st, 2024  
Brian ace
Nice shot
May 31st, 2024  
