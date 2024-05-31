Sign up
Photo 2946
Under Construction
Lasagne for supper tomorrow, I like to make it the day before to let the flavours mature and promote lactic acid development in the sauce.
Last halfnhalf! Thanks Vikster for kick starting the month's theme, been a fun challenge
31st May 2024
31st May 24
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4992
photos
215
followers
102
following
807% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
31st May 2024 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
,
bw-90
Annie D
ace
I find pasta dishes always taste better the next day :)
May 31st, 2024
narayani
ace
Nice shot. I love lasagna but can never be bothered making it.
May 31st, 2024
Brian
ace
Nice shot
May 31st, 2024
