View from the Bothy

A modern take on the traditional bothy in the middle of a wild flower meadow at RHS Wisley. I may have rearranged the windowsill a little bit, but all was restored, with advertising bumph, after photograph taken.



Pocketful of joy today - 3.5 miles of strolling, chatting and finding out that my cousin and I are reading the same book! She knows how it ends though as she binge watched Outlander during lockdown (and tells me there are a further 8 or so books in the series!)