Photo 2970
Forest of Dandies in the Sunshine
My front 'lawn' is awash with swaying dandelions.
PoJT - Plumber spent the whole day (11.00-17.30!) drilling under the patio to make our French drain empty into the mains drain. Tomorrow he mends the outflow from the kitchen appliances.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
30dayswild-2024
no i don't have a new camera borrowed this from a firend who has lost her phojo
Corinne C
ace
A delightful image
June 24th, 2024
