Previous
Forest of Dandies in the Sunshine by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2970

Forest of Dandies in the Sunshine

My front 'lawn' is awash with swaying dandelions.

PoJT - Plumber spent the whole day (11.00-17.30!) drilling under the patio to make our French drain empty into the mains drain. Tomorrow he mends the outflow from the kitchen appliances.


24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
813% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A delightful image
June 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise