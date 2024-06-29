Sign up
Photo 2975
Big Flowers
These were in a bunch I was gifted last week. They've lasted quite well and later in the week will go into the compost bin along with the rest of the bunch that went in there today
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
30dayswild-2024
Casablanca
ace
That is exquisite ❤️
June 29th, 2024
