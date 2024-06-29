Previous
Big Flowers by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2975

Big Flowers

These were in a bunch I was gifted last week. They've lasted quite well and later in the week will go into the compost bin along with the rest of the bunch that went in there today
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
815% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That is exquisite ❤️
June 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise