Previous
Tractor by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2981

Tractor

I was directed to the rustiest item in the boatyard.

PoJT - wandered into a converted church, now a pub, for bite to eat, we left as it was soulless. An unintended pun!

5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
816% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise