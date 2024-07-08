Previous
Crochet Jiggumbob by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2984

Crochet Jiggumbob

It's a whatsit, thingamejig, doodah to help maintain tension whilst crocheting. Not easy to use!

PoJT - a morning with my favourite cousin strolling through muddy woods and sharing pots of tea.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
817% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Fascinating thingamajig. I think you captured a perfect image of it.
July 8th, 2024  
katy ace
Very elegant looking jiggumbob! Anything I post is going to be much more mundane
July 8th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Looks fascinating, I hope it works.
July 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Now that is very cool!
July 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise