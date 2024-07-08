Sign up
Photo 2984
Crochet Jiggumbob
It's a whatsit, thingamejig, doodah to help maintain tension whilst crocheting. Not easy to use!
PoJT - a morning with my favourite cousin strolling through muddy woods and sharing pots of tea.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
4
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
pigword
Shutterbug
ace
Fascinating thingamajig. I think you captured a perfect image of it.
July 8th, 2024
katy
ace
Very elegant looking jiggumbob! Anything I post is going to be much more mundane
July 8th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Looks fascinating, I hope it works.
July 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Now that is very cool!
July 8th, 2024
