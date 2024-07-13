Sign up
Photo 2989
Watch for the Bubbles
Easier said than done.
PoJT Sunny, dry two hour boat trip, 2
Ballearic Shearwaters (only 1000 in the world!) 2 gannets, 2 peregrine falcons, many nesting fulmars and young, a Canada goose ( first the skipper's seen on the open sea). Oh and a pod of about 50 dolphins!!
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
katy
ace
Yay for the Dolphins! I know how happy that makes you. Excellent timing to get this shot so beautifully.
July 13th, 2024
