Previous
Photo 2992
Ottolenghi Ingredients
Rose harissa, parsley, capers and salt in the spoons. Kalamata olives, tomatoes, pappardelle and preserved lemon in between the spoons.
PoJT - we bought a car! It's red!!
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
9
4
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5084
photos
216
followers
94
following
819% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
16th July 2024 8:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ingredients
Annie-Sue
ace
Red cars are Good!
Nice colourful arrangement. Dish would be a lot blander if I took out the bits I can't eat!
July 16th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Mise en place…that will make a wonderful pasta. I love harissa added to sauces and sandwiches. Nice food shot.
July 16th, 2024
YL
Beautiful, looks good!
July 16th, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
This looks lovely. We love Ottolengi too.
July 16th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Very nicely composed
July 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A yummy dish in the making. Looks good.
July 16th, 2024
katy
ace
I love the way you have composed this shot. I have never heard of this dish before. You are always edifying me.
Congratulations on the new vehicle
July 16th, 2024
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Ooh, lots of my favourites there, happy new car 🚗!
July 16th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@countrylassie
many new ingredients to me!
@grammyn
Ottolenghi is an Israeli chef, does spicy food
@wakelys
it was very salty
@joysabin
thank you
@sarah19
first time of following one of his recipes
@lettevy
thank you
@shutterbug49
new flavour for us,
@anniesue
I don't mind bland, but I'm experimenting
July 16th, 2024
