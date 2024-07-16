Previous
Ottolenghi Ingredients by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2992

Ottolenghi Ingredients

Rose harissa, parsley, capers and salt in the spoons. Kalamata olives, tomatoes, pappardelle and preserved lemon in between the spoons.

PoJT - we bought a car! It's red!!


16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

ace
Annie-Sue ace
Red cars are Good!

Nice colourful arrangement. Dish would be a lot blander if I took out the bits I can't eat!
July 16th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Mise en place…that will make a wonderful pasta. I love harissa added to sauces and sandwiches. Nice food shot.
July 16th, 2024  
YL
Beautiful, looks good!
July 16th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
This looks lovely. We love Ottolengi too.
July 16th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very nicely composed
July 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A yummy dish in the making. Looks good.
July 16th, 2024  
katy ace
I love the way you have composed this shot. I have never heard of this dish before. You are always edifying me.

Congratulations on the new vehicle
July 16th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Ooh, lots of my favourites there, happy new car 🚗!
July 16th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@countrylassie many new ingredients to me!
@grammyn Ottolenghi is an Israeli chef, does spicy food
@wakelys it was very salty
@joysabin thank you
@sarah19 first time of following one of his recipes
@lettevy thank you
@shutterbug49 new flavour for us,
@anniesue I don't mind bland, but I'm experimenting
July 16th, 2024  
