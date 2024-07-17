Previous
Sky, Sea, Huge Puddle and Pub by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2993

Sky, Sea, Huge Puddle and Pub

Mary challenged me to make an entry for the current Intetional Camera Movement challenge, the theme for which is water.

I quite like doing ICM with a zoom burst and rarely do well when moving the camera. This is the best of the lot that I took

Took myself to the beach in hopes of getting the horses exercising- there was one horse box and no horse to be seen!
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
820% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@mcsiegle Here you go Mary a twofer as challenged!!
July 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise