Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2993
Sky, Sea, Huge Puddle and Pub
Mary challenged me to make an entry for the current Intetional Camera Movement challenge, the theme for which is water.
I quite like doing ICM with a zoom burst and rarely do well when moving the camera. This is the best of the lot that I took
Took myself to the beach in hopes of getting the horses exercising- there was one horse box and no horse to be seen!
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5086
photos
216
followers
94
following
820% complete
View this month »
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
Latest from all albums
235
2990
236
2991
237
2992
2993
238
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
17th July 2024 7:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-624
,
icm-4
JackieR
ace
@mcsiegle
Here you go Mary a twofer as challenged!!
July 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close