Posing For a Royal Portrait
Posing For a Royal Portrait

No photogging allowed at The King's Gallery, except here in the learning zone.

Exhibition of a century of royal portraits, fascinating history andinformation - especially how negatives and developing could be manipulated to enhance the sitter.

PoJT a glorious time on a very hot day in London and a quick chat with fellow PigGang on the Southbank of the Thames to sing happy birthday to Kathy
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

JackieR

Chris Jordan
Looking good Jackie!!
July 18th, 2024  
Peter ace
What a great image full of smiles Jackie:)
July 18th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful
July 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A fun day and great exhibition.
July 18th, 2024  
