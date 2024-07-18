Sign up
Previous
Photo 2994
Posing For a Royal Portrait
No photogging allowed at The King's Gallery, except here in the learning zone.
Exhibition of a century of royal portraits, fascinating history andinformation - especially how negatives and developing could be manipulated to enhance the sitter.
PoJT a glorious time on a very hot day in London and a quick chat with fellow PigGang on the Southbank of the Thames to sing happy birthday to Kathy
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5089
photos
217
followers
94
following
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
18th July 2024 11:31am
Chris Jordan
Looking good Jackie!!
July 18th, 2024
Peter
ace
What a great image full of smiles Jackie:)
July 18th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful
July 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A fun day and great exhibition.
July 18th, 2024
