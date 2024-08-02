Previous
Marching to Beat of Her Own Drum

Northy asked me to depict the title given to this this image. Not an easy subject as she moved like greased lightning, had boundless energy and made it an interesting majical mystery tour for two grandmas.
@northy here you go! An energetic six old charging through the woods holding aloft a long stick
August 2nd, 2024  
