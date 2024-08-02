Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3009
Marching to Beat of Her Own Drum
Northy asked me to depict the title given to this this image. Not an easy subject as she moved like greased lightning, had boundless energy and made it an interesting majical mystery tour for two grandmas.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5119
photos
216
followers
95
following
824% complete
View this month »
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
Latest from all albums
250
3006
251
252
3007
3008
1784
3009
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
2nd August 2024 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
adamski effect
,
get-pushed-626
JackieR
ace
@northy
here you go! An energetic six old charging through the woods holding aloft a long stick
August 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close