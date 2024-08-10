Sign up
Previous
Photo 3017
The tension!!!
Russ was determined to beat A at Giant Jenga. We put the pressure on him! It was declared a draw
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Casablanca
ace
LOL!!
August 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great fun. Seconds before seeing this someone sent my a photo of Zenga piece for people to write wedding wishes / advice so that the couple getting married have the game as a memory of their special day.
August 10th, 2024
