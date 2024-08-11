Previous
Spot the Child's Artwork? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3018

Spot the Child's Artwork?

The brief was to make medals or mythical creatures. O was only one to follow the brief at the pottery studio in Amberly Museum

Thank you again Sue for enabling me to have time with grand-boys.

PoJT - sat in garden during blue hour watching stars appear, satellites orbit and the occasional August meteorite
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
826% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I like the quirky character.
August 11th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Fun stuff!
August 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise