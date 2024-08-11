Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3018
Spot the Child's Artwork?
The brief was to make medals or mythical creatures. O was only one to follow the brief at the pottery studio in Amberly Museum
Thank you again Sue for enabling me to have time with grand-boys.
PoJT - sat in garden during blue hour watching stars appear, satellites orbit and the occasional August meteorite
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5130
photos
215
followers
95
following
826% complete
View this month »
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
Latest from all albums
3012
3013
1786
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the quirky character.
August 11th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Fun stuff!
August 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close