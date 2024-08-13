Sign up
Photo 3020
Outstanding in its Field
Another visit to the sunflowers and wild flowers. Evidence I was at the sunflower field is over at
Thedarkroom
along with some mythology about Clytie who turned into a sunflower.
PoJT - Grandad was home alone grandson guarding today as I went to a watercolour class.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
So pretty.
August 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
August 13th, 2024
