Outstanding in its Field by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3020

Outstanding in its Field

Another visit to the sunflowers and wild flowers. Evidence I was at the sunflower field is over at Thedarkroom along with some mythology about Clytie who turned into a sunflower.

PoJT - Grandad was home alone grandson guarding today as I went to a watercolour class.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Susan Wakely ace
So pretty.
August 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely
August 13th, 2024  
