There. But Not There. by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3025

There. But Not There.

An installation of 9 perspex figures sit looking over the chapel, that is all that remains of the Royal Victoria Hospital in Netley.

https://www.hants.gov.uk/thingstodo/countryparks/rvcp/our-story/timeline


Pocketful of joy today - sunny picnic in a park full of family get-togethers playing games, flying kites and in one family children driving scaled down jeeps!!!!
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Photo Details

