Photo 3025
There. But Not There.
An installation of 9 perspex figures sit looking over the chapel, that is all that remains of the Royal Victoria Hospital in Netley.
https://www.hants.gov.uk/thingstodo/countryparks/rvcp/our-story/timeline
Pocketful of joy today - sunny picnic in a park full of family get-togethers playing games, flying kites and in one family children driving scaled down jeeps!!!!
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5141
photos
213
followers
94
following
Tags
how many do you see?
