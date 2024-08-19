Previous
Duck Diving by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3026

Duck Diving

Thank yous go to Him for engineering the duck, choosing the best of the edits and coming up with the title. All I did was set camera up, drop the duck countless times and click the remote trigger.

Why? prompt for this week is toys.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Clever
August 19th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
But who mopped up after the photo shoot ended? Very fun image.
August 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
Brilliant I love this one fav I hope the duck survived
August 19th, 2024  
katy ace
Clever concept and excellent execution! Thanks to HIM for all he did to help
August 19th, 2024  
Liz Gooster ace
This is wonderful!
August 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great splash.
August 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise