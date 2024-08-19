Sign up
Photo 3026
Duck Diving
Thank yous go to Him for engineering the duck, choosing the best of the edits and coming up with the title. All I did was set camera up, drop the duck countless times and click the remote trigger.
Why? prompt for this week is toys.
19th August 2024
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
52jr24
52wc-2024-w34
Joan Robillard
Clever
August 19th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
But who mopped up after the photo shoot ended? Very fun image.
August 19th, 2024
Babs
Brilliant I love this one fav I hope the duck survived
August 19th, 2024
katy
Clever concept and excellent execution! Thanks to HIM for all he did to help
August 19th, 2024
Liz Gooster
This is wonderful!
August 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
What a great splash.
August 19th, 2024
