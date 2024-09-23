Previous
Sunrise Hummingbird by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3061

Sunrise Hummingbird

What a wildlife extravaganza in Katy's garden. Hummingbirds, cardinals, blue Jjay, a groundhog and lizards.

PoJT Survived, and enjoyed, the 05.00 boot camp exercise class we attended with Katy!!
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
narayani
Cool shot
September 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca
Wow, hummingbirds!! And all that wildlife. But you can keep the boot camp 😂😱
September 23rd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
Super silhouette shot.
September 23rd, 2024  
