Previous
Photo 3061
Sunrise Hummingbird
What a wildlife extravaganza in Katy's garden. Hummingbirds, cardinals, blue Jjay, a groundhog and lizards.
PoJT Survived, and enjoyed, the 05.00 boot camp exercise class we attended with Katy!!
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5190
photos
214
followers
94
following
838% complete
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
23rd September 2024 2:11pm
Privacy
Public
narayani
ace
Cool shot
September 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Wow, hummingbirds!! And all that wildlife. But you can keep the boot camp 😂😱
September 23rd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Super silhouette shot.
September 23rd, 2024
