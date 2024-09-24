Sign up
Previous
Photo 3062
A Sign of the Fall
A leaf floating on the Alabama River
PoJT a fabulous day looking at local flora ( Spanish moss, Chinese bamboo!) and a wonderful local meal of Cajun food
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
6
7
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5192
photos
214
followers
94
following
838% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
24th September 2024 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful!
September 24th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Super shot
September 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 24th, 2024
katy
ace
Perfection! FAV
September 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
September 24th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
September 24th, 2024
