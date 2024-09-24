Previous
A Sign of the Fall by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3062

A Sign of the Fall

A leaf floating on the Alabama River

PoJT a fabulous day looking at local flora ( Spanish moss, Chinese bamboo!) and a wonderful local meal of Cajun food
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
838% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful!
September 24th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Super shot
September 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 24th, 2024  
katy ace
Perfection! FAV
September 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
September 24th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
September 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise