Cardinal by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3064

Cardinal

I'd never heard of cardinals until 365! Seeing them every few minutes in Katy's yard is so exciting. They're skittish, and need to be photographed through the window. This one is a tad wet, as Hurricane Helene is dropping wet, warm rain on us.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely ace
Such a fabulous bird. So lucky to b seeing so many.
September 26th, 2024  
