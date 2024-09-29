Sign up
Previous
Photo 3067
Poser Posing
No idea why she was posing in front of the shop doorway, but she was directing him to the nth degree!!
A final offering for my get pushed from Sue to do Street Photography ( going to be spoilt for choice for the camera club Street competition)
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
29th September 2024 10:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-634
