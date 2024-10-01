Previous
No Cardinals, No Hummingbirds, No Giggles by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
No Cardinals, No Hummingbirds, No Giggles

Uneventful, sleepless night flight. At time of typing I've been awake 28 hours, now too tired to sleep.

Took myself on a walk around the shore. I think Hurricane Helene's clouds followed us across the Atlantic
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Casablanca ace
Hopefully you will drop off soon and get your normal rhythm back. Nice pic. Gloomy old Autumn thus far! Welcome home
October 1st, 2024  
