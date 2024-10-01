Sign up
Previous
Photo 3069
No Cardinals, No Hummingbirds, No Giggles
Uneventful, sleepless night flight. At time of typing I've been awake 28 hours, now too tired to sleep.
Took myself on a walk around the shore. I think Hurricane Helene's clouds followed us across the Atlantic
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5205
photos
214
followers
96
following
Casablanca
ace
Hopefully you will drop off soon and get your normal rhythm back. Nice pic. Gloomy old Autumn thus far! Welcome home
October 1st, 2024
