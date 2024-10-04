Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3072
Echium Pininana
I didn't plant this, or the smaller one growing behind. Apparently next year they will have a tall spike of blue flowers, then die. Unfortunately they're in my garden, so their chances are not good.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5209
photos
215
followers
93
following
841% complete
View this month »
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
Latest from all albums
58
1804
3068
1805
3069
3070
3071
3072
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
4th October 2024 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
LOL They are looking great at the moment!
October 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close