Echium Pininana by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3072

Echium Pininana

I didn't plant this, or the smaller one growing behind. Apparently next year they will have a tall spike of blue flowers, then die. Unfortunately they're in my garden, so their chances are not good.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

JackieR

katy ace
LOL They are looking great at the moment!
October 4th, 2024  
