Previous
Photo 3073
Last Bit of Colour
I have one cosmos blooming in the garden. This is for the 52 thingy abstract week, and I tried to channel Jo
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
5th October 2024 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52jr24
,
52wc-2024-w40
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and soft tones.
October 5th, 2024
