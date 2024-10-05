Previous
Last Bit of Colour by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3073

Last Bit of Colour

I have one cosmos blooming in the garden. This is for the 52 thingy abstract week, and I tried to channel Jo
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
841% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and soft tones.
October 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise