Previous
Bridge by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3074

Bridge

We spent the day afloat supporting a young peoples' sailing group. Dull, chilly and a tad damp.

This is the view underneath the bridge that connects Hayling Island to the mainland of Langstone.

PoJT - A kingfisher flew past us as we were heading back to shore at the end of the session.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
842% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Nice viewpoint
October 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise