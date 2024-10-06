Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3074
Bridge
We spent the day afloat supporting a young peoples' sailing group. Dull, chilly and a tad damp.
This is the view underneath the bridge that connects Hayling Island to the mainland of Langstone.
PoJT - A kingfisher flew past us as we were heading back to shore at the end of the session.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5212
photos
215
followers
93
following
842% complete
View this month »
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
Latest from all albums
1805
3069
3070
3071
3072
1806
3073
3074
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX Optio W80
Taken
1st January 2009 12:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Nice viewpoint
October 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close