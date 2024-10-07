Sign up
Previous
Photo 3075
A Sad End
Was once majestic and loved,now appears to be forgotten
7th October 2024
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
7th October 2024 1:47pm
Tags
52jr24
,
52wc-2024-w41
katy
ace
FAV. Love how it fills the frame, the simplicity of the subject, and all the textures and details you have captured so clearly
October 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I always mourn disused old boats. Seems wrong somehow. Nice pic
October 7th, 2024
