A Salariat's Worth in White Gold

A salariat is a white collared worker, paid a salary.



In Ancient Rome, soldiers were often paid in salt instead of cash, which is where the word "salary" originates. Salt was a valuable and vital commodity in Roman times, and was known as "white gold" because it was essential to preserve food.

The English word "salary" comes from Latin salarium which is the root of the French word salaire, which eventually became the English word "salary", leading on to a salariat, a worker paid a salary