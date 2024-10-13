Previous
Egret by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3081

Egret

We went to a bird wildlife centre today. Spotted some ducks and this egret. Even the avocets had flown off.

PoJT - took the van and had a warming cup of tea using the tea bags Katy gave me stbtge end of our stay.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Beverley ace
Wonderful image… the background is wonderful too
October 13th, 2024  
katy ace
Beautiful capture of this bird and so happy to still be with you❣️
October 13th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific opportunity to see this bird and wonderful capture.
October 13th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice one
October 13th, 2024  
narayani ace
Such beautiful birds
October 13th, 2024  
