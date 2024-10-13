Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3081
Egret
We went to a bird wildlife centre today. Spotted some ducks and this egret. Even the avocets had flown off.
PoJT - took the van and had a warming cup of tea using the tea bags Katy gave me stbtge end of our stay.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5224
photos
215
followers
94
following
844% complete
View this month »
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
3081
Latest from all albums
3078
1808
3079
1809
59
1810
3080
3081
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
13th October 2024 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Wonderful image… the background is wonderful too
October 13th, 2024
katy
ace
Beautiful capture of this bird and so happy to still be with you❣️
October 13th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific opportunity to see this bird and wonderful capture.
October 13th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice one
October 13th, 2024
narayani
ace
Such beautiful birds
October 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close