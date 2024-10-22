Previous
Guildford Castle by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3090

Guildford Castle

It's a bit of a ruin, set in a lovely park. The gardeners were busy planting 1000s of primulas (? primulae?). Going to be stunning when they bloom next spring.

PoJT a fab day dragging my cousin around shops, finally found ONE item of clothing to buy!
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
Nice that you had sunshine. I hope that you stayed dry.
October 22nd, 2024  
Anne ace
Lovely light Jackie. Sounds like a fun day
October 22nd, 2024  
