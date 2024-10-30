Previous
Former Hostlery by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Former Hostlery

There are many ancient buildings in the town. The doorway to this alley is rarely open to show off the timbered wall.

PoJT finally found some flat, black boots wide enough to fit my fat calves.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

JackieR

October 30th, 2024  
