Photo 3098
Former Hostlery
There are many ancient buildings in the town. The doorway to this alley is rarely open to show off the timbered wall.
PoJT finally found some flat, black boots wide enough to fit my fat calves.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
Did you go in?
October 30th, 2024
