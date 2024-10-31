Sign up
Previous
Photo 3099
A Bit of a Faff
I was challenged to make an image with a circle. Phojo muse not really working with me today so I had a go at the classic balance a ring on some forks and get a reflection.
IIOFD - this is a composite
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
4
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
get-pushed-639
,
etpushedjackier
JackieR
ace
@annied
circular enough??
October 31st, 2024
Wendy
ace
it is for me ;-)
October 31st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I think that’s very creative. I love the minimal abstractness of it.
October 31st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very creative
October 31st, 2024
