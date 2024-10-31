Previous
A Bit of a Faff by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3099

A Bit of a Faff

I was challenged to make an image with a circle. Phojo muse not really working with me today so I had a go at the classic balance a ring on some forks and get a reflection.

IIOFD - this is a composite
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

JackieR

ace
Photo Details

JackieR ace
@annied circular enough??
October 31st, 2024  
Wendy ace
it is for me ;-)
October 31st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I think that’s very creative. I love the minimal abstractness of it.
October 31st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very creative
October 31st, 2024  
