Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3100
Recorded in Stone
The slate sculpture of Alan Turing at Bletchley Park. Such intricate details, impossible to capture with my point and click.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5251
photos
216
followers
95
following
849% complete
View this month »
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
Latest from all albums
1816
1817
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
60
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
1st November 2024 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
You have captured him so well.
November 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close