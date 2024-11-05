Previous
Waiting for Coffee by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3104

Waiting for Coffee

It was along wait for a coffee in the library. But well worth the wait.

Sue challenged me to take a photo that would meet the current people challenge, and if you look at the sign it shoehorns into today's OWO prompt - green
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
850% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@wakelys here you go sue, it's a threefer!!
November 5th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice choice!
November 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise