Photo 3112
Night Cap
Too many make me inclined to be a bit walty, incline and then tip over. However to get the rum into the glass requires the bottle to be walty.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
pigword
,
walty
Wendy
ace
This is wonderful. The warm glow, The liquid gold pouring into the glass...C'est magnifique. So good I spoke french :-)
November 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great interpretation.
Thank you for reminding me to do this. (Take a photo not turn to alcohol.)
November 13th, 2024
Thank you for reminding me to do this. (Take a photo not turn to alcohol.)