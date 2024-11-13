Previous
Night Cap by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Night Cap

Too many make me inclined to be a bit walty, incline and then tip over. However to get the rum into the glass requires the bottle to be walty.

13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

JackieR

The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Wendy ace
This is wonderful. The warm glow, The liquid gold pouring into the glass...C'est magnifique. So good I spoke french :-)
November 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great interpretation.
Thank you for reminding me to do this. (Take a photo not turn to alcohol.)
November 13th, 2024  
