Previous
Whoop Whoop by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3113

Whoop Whoop

This one chased another one into the bank and then sat on a branch for a second or two, it was about 5 yards away from me.

PoJT - Watching kingfishers fly over, past and under me in the sunshine.

14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
852% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
And a reflection. A fabulous day for spotting kingfishers.
November 14th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@wakelys more fun with company, cake and cuppa!!
November 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise