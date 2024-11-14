Sign up
Photo 3113
Whoop Whoop
This one chased another one into the bank and then sat on a branch for a second or two, it was about 5 yards away from me.
PoJT - Watching kingfishers fly over, past and under me in the sunshine.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
kingfisher
,
a crap photo of a wonderful subject
Susan Wakely
ace
And a reflection. A fabulous day for spotting kingfishers.
November 14th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
more fun with company, cake and cuppa!!
November 14th, 2024
