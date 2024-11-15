Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3114
Young Love
She sprinkled yellow rose petals where she walked and took ages to set up this selfie.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5271
photos
216
followers
95
following
853% complete
View this month »
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
Latest from all albums
3110
254
3111
1820
3112
3113
3114
1821
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
15th November 2024 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great silhouettes. Did you get a chance to talk to the couple so that you can send them a copy?
November 15th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Lovely capture. The darkness makes the rock formation look like a prehistoric beast. It gives me a surreal feeling. Excellent.
November 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close