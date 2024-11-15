Previous
Young Love by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3114

Young Love

She sprinkled yellow rose petals where she walked and took ages to set up this selfie.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Susan Wakely ace
Great silhouettes. Did you get a chance to talk to the couple so that you can send them a copy?
November 15th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Lovely capture. The darkness makes the rock formation look like a prehistoric beast. It gives me a surreal feeling. Excellent.
November 15th, 2024  
