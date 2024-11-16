Sign up
Photo 3115
Durdle Dor to Lulworth
Forecast 1% cloud cover was in fact 100% this morning, it's been grey and cold all day. Walked to Lulworth Cove, it's a short but steep stroll!
Back in the day I taught the physics of how the cove was formed and the geology of the folds in the rock.
PoJT saw the final twists and turns of a small murmeration before the trees took the birds - quite a sight to make you smile 😊
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Anne
ace
Lovely collage of that part of the world
November 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 16th, 2024
Kathryn M
ace
A wonderful collage. It is just over 50 years since I visited Lulworth Cove. Your shots brought back some wonderful memories. I didn't have a camera back then so no snaps of our trip to look back on.
November 16th, 2024
