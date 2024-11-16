Previous
Durdle Dor to Lulworth by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3115

Durdle Dor to Lulworth

Forecast 1% cloud cover was in fact 100% this morning, it's been grey and cold all day. Walked to Lulworth Cove, it's a short but steep stroll!

Back in the day I taught the physics of how the cove was formed and the geology of the folds in the rock.

PoJT saw the final twists and turns of a small murmeration before the trees took the birds - quite a sight to make you smile 😊
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Photo Details

Anne ace
Lovely collage of that part of the world
November 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 16th, 2024  
Kathryn M ace
A wonderful collage. It is just over 50 years since I visited Lulworth Cove. Your shots brought back some wonderful memories. I didn't have a camera back then so no snaps of our trip to look back on.
November 16th, 2024  
