Durdle Dor to Lulworth

Forecast 1% cloud cover was in fact 100% this morning, it's been grey and cold all day. Walked to Lulworth Cove, it's a short but steep stroll!



Back in the day I taught the physics of how the cove was formed and the geology of the folds in the rock.



PoJT saw the final twists and turns of a small murmeration before the trees took the birds - quite a sight to make you smile 😊