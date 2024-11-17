Sign up
Previous
Photo 3116
Another Cloudy Dawn
But I did the 303ft steep, half mile climb back to the beach to see the arch. Much, much colder today, bonkers people were swimming!
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
clouds
,
dawn
,
durdle door
Susan Wakely
ace
A great reflection of this impressive piece of rock.
November 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 17th, 2024
