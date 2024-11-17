Previous
Another Cloudy Dawn by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3116

Another Cloudy Dawn

But I did the 303ft steep, half mile climb back to the beach to see the arch. Much, much colder today, bonkers people were swimming!
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
853% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great reflection of this impressive piece of rock.
November 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise