Previous
Langstone in Glass by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3117

Langstone in Glass

Popped into the little chapel in the high street. What little sunlight there was made the window glow
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
853% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise