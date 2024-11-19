Previous
Bomb Damage Made Good? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3118

Bomb Damage Made Good?

Where I was standing would have been more houses, probably damaged in the war. Now it's flats, I stood in their forecourt to get this. The artwork was one of many put up during the year for an art festival. https://www.welcometoportsmouth.co.uk/Look-Up-Street-Art-Festival-September-2024-Portsmouth.html
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. Nice spotting and capture. The perspective looks perfect.
November 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
November 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very shilled and detailed artwork.
November 19th, 2024  
