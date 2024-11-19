Sign up
Previous
Photo 3118
Bomb Damage Made Good?
Where I was standing would have been more houses, probably damaged in the war. Now it's flats, I stood in their forecourt to get this. The artwork was one of many put up during the year for an art festival.
https://www.welcometoportsmouth.co.uk/Look-Up-Street-Art-Festival-September-2024-Portsmouth.html
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5277
photos
217
followers
96
following
854% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
19th November 2024 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. Nice spotting and capture. The perspective looks perfect.
November 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
November 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very shilled and detailed artwork.
November 19th, 2024
