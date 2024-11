Sue and I went along to a portraiture group that meets every couple of months. The models have all worked with the group before and came with makeup and props for punk rock theme.I'm not sure portraiture is my thing, and these models all made our roles as photographers easier by helping is relax and doing thier own poses.The portrait group members have all the lighting gear and backdrops and were very generous in letting us join in with their shoots.Sue's collage is a fabulous selection of the models' poses