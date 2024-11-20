Previous
Sue and I went along to a portraiture group that meets every couple of months. The models have all worked with the group before and came with makeup and props for punk rock theme.

I'm not sure portraiture is my thing, and these models all made our roles as photographers easier by helping is relax and doing thier own poses.

The portrait group members have all the lighting gear and backdrops and were very generous in letting us join in with their shoots.
Sue's collage is a fabulous selection of the models' poses
kali ace
should do one in black and white for Diane Arbus challenge
November 20th, 2024  
Wendy ace
So much fun for you. Lovely portraits.
November 20th, 2024  
katy ace
Love your tag.❣️ and the portraits I’m not sure why you think portraiture is not your thing unless you just don’t enjoy it, but these are absolutely amazing every one of themFAV
November 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
An interesting evening and fun to meet the models especially Bethan and Sophie.
November 20th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
How fun. All the models are so different.
November 21st, 2024  
