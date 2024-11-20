Sign up
Previous
Photo 3119
Models
Sue and I went along to a portraiture group that meets every couple of months. The models have all worked with the group before and came with makeup and props for punk rock theme.
I'm not sure portraiture is my thing, and these models all made our roles as photographers easier by helping is relax and doing thier own poses.
The portrait group members have all the lighting gear and backdrops and were very generous in letting us join in with their shoots.
Sue's
collage
is a fabulous selection of the models' poses
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
5
4
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5280
photos
217
followers
96
following
854% complete
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
1822
3116
1823
3117
3118
1824
62
3119
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
20th November 2024 8:21pm
the best four from over 100 because as ever i had wrong lens and no flashgun!
kali
ace
should do one in black and white for Diane Arbus challenge
November 20th, 2024
Wendy
ace
So much fun for you. Lovely portraits.
November 20th, 2024
katy
ace
Love your tag.❣️ and the portraits I’m not sure why you think portraiture is not your thing unless you just don’t enjoy it, but these are absolutely amazing every one of themFAV
November 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
An interesting evening and fun to meet the models especially Bethan and Sophie.
November 20th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
How fun. All the models are so different.
November 21st, 2024
