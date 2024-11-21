Previous
Carving Fork by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3120

Carving Fork

I had another one called Fork'Andles but it only had three in the image.

This is for the ICM in the kitchen challenge, the 52 week theme this week and my get pushed to do in-camera multiple exposure with icm.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
854% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@aecasey here you go April, I might have another go in the style of the link you gave me, but weather forecast for outdoor work is dismall.
November 21st, 2024  
Wendy ace
We can use your knife to cut my bread :-)
November 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact