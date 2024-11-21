Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3120
Carving Fork
I had another one called Fork'Andles but it only had three in the image.
This is for the ICM in the kitchen challenge, the 52 week theme this week and my get pushed to do in-camera multiple exposure with icm.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5281
photos
217
followers
96
following
854% complete
View this month »
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
Latest from all albums
3116
1823
3117
3118
1824
62
3119
3120
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
21st November 2024 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
52jr24
,
52wc-2024-w47
,
icm-7
,
getpushed-642
JackieR
ace
@aecasey
here you go April, I might have another go in the style of the link you gave me, but weather forecast for outdoor work is dismall.
November 21st, 2024
Wendy
ace
We can use your knife to cut my bread :-)
November 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close