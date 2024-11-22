Sign up
Previous
Photo 3121
Doing Something Better Than Doing Nothing
Paediatric first aid course today. Good revision of basics, lots of CPR and defibrillator practice. Think grandkids will be a bit safer with me now,( particularly if they don't have any legs!)
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Wendy
ace
You are a jack of all trades :-)
November 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Your last had me in fits of giggles… awesome
This is a great great thing to do…
November 22nd, 2024
This is a great great thing to do…