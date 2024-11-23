Sign up
Previous
Photo 3122
Storm Bert
I even took my tripod down to the beach with me, but the wind was gusting force 9 (45 knots) and the tripod wouldn't stay stood up.
Another from my challenge to do multiple exposure with ICM. April I'm afraid this isn't in camera, but it is two consecutive ICMs layered up
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5284
photos
217
followers
96
following
3118
1824
62
3119
3120
3121
1825
3122
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
23rd November 2024 11:18am
Tags
icm
,
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-642
JackieR
ace
@aecasey
here;s another on April, I tried to get a bit of the effect that was in the tutorial you provided. Sorry it's not incamera, none of tose worked very well!!
November 23rd, 2024
