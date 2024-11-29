Previous
The Chardener by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3128

The Chardener

It's the law to photograph the scarecrow in the walled garden. So lovely to see he has had a total facelift, but he's still missing his dog!

PoJT A fabulous morning with my photogging and good friend admiring decorations at one of our favourite NT houses for Christmas.
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
856% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@quietpurplehaze
November 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact