Previous
Photo 3129
Feather and a Garnet
We were admiring very fancy glittery brooches and commented that we just don't wear them anymore. This was my grandmother's, possibly my great-grans before her. It's now on my new winter coat.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful and simple.
November 30th, 2024
