Previous
Feather and a Garnet by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3129

Feather and a Garnet

We were admiring very fancy glittery brooches and commented that we just don't wear them anymore. This was my grandmother's, possibly my great-grans before her. It's now on my new winter coat.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
857% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful and simple.
November 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact