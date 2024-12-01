Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3130
Dubbin the Boots, Not the Mule!
The Christmices, Wallis, Camilla and Hen, have insisted on coming out to play this month.
They were very intrigued by the waterproofing stuff we bought today, along with nice boots, and the adults helped with application.
PoJT - Christmas shopping all finished with help from Him as I forgot my phone and credit card!! !
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5297
photos
217
followers
97
following
857% complete
View this month »
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
Latest from all albums
1828
3126
1829
3127
1830
3128
3129
3130
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
1st December 2024 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmice24
Joanne Diochon
ace
Those look like lovely boots. Would be handy to have a troop of mice to get that waterproofing into all the little cracks and crevices.
December 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close