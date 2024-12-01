Previous
Dubbin the Boots, Not the Mule! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3130

Dubbin the Boots, Not the Mule!

The Christmices, Wallis, Camilla and Hen, have insisted on coming out to play this month.

They were very intrigued by the waterproofing stuff we bought today, along with nice boots, and the adults helped with application.

PoJT - Christmas shopping all finished with help from Him as I forgot my phone and credit card!! !
Joanne Diochon ace
Those look like lovely boots. Would be handy to have a troop of mice to get that waterproofing into all the little cracks and crevices.
December 1st, 2024  
