What The.......... by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3132

What The..........

The Christmice should have come into town with me. I had plans: to get them on a bus; in the camera shop; in the library or surrounded by the group's architecture and archive images.

BUT they remained on the mantlepiece, until Wallis and Camilla decided to tease The Lodger when I got home.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Elisa Smith ace
Great shot.
December 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Olive will put those Christmice in their place!
December 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
So darn cute!
December 3rd, 2024  
