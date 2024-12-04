Sign up
Previous
Photo 3133
Dental Instruments
Wallis came with me as moral support while the dentist repaired two molar fillings.
As a child of the 1960s I've a mouthful of fillings; back then teeth were filled 'as a precaution' and dentists got paid!
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5302
photos
217
followers
97
following
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
3128
3129
1831
3130
3131
1832
3132
3133
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
4th December 2024 10:20am
Tags
christmice
Annie-Sue
ace
Is he sterile??
(or, as per Wallis Simpson, "Is she sterile??")
December 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Good to see Wallis being so helpful. I hope that no dropping were left.
December 4th, 2024
