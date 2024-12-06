Sign up
Previous
Photo 3135
Supervising
The adult christmices kept an eye on Him as he repaired the top oven's element.
PoJT - two days of crafting has resulted in only 18 Christmas cards. If you're unlucky you may be a recipient 😕
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
