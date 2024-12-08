Previous
Afternoon Tea by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Afternoon Tea

Camilla and I were able to go to the Fat Face Foundation Shop volunteers' Christmas tea party this afternoon -very carbohydrate heavy. Lovely to put faces to names from the WhatsApp group - as we all work set days and dont get to meet each other.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Yumm.
December 8th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
Were any of the previously aware of your proclivities?!
December 8th, 2024  
