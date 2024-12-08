Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3137
Afternoon Tea
Camilla and I were able to go to the
Fat Face Foundation Shop
volunteers' Christmas tea party this afternoon -very carbohydrate heavy. Lovely to put faces to names from the WhatsApp group - as we all work set days and dont get to meet each other.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5310
photos
216
followers
97
following
859% complete
View this month »
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
Latest from all albums
3133
3134
1834
3135
1835
3136
3137
1836
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
8th December 2024 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmice
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Yumm.
December 8th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
Were any of the previously aware of your proclivities?!
December 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close